Here's Your Chance To Get Super Angel Dave McClure's Attention

Photo: Noah Kagan

AppSumo is sponsoring the Lean Startup Challenge.Winners will get a $50,000 investment from 500 Startups, $50,000 cash and incubation resources from Band of Angels and Pivotal Labs, and mentorship time with the likes of Dave McClure and Brad Feld.



There’s even a prize pack that includes an XBox.

To enter, you need to buy AppSumo’s Lean Startup Bundle, a collection of tools that will help you get your startup off the ground. Then you need to write a blog post about why your startup is “lean.”

This might be the only time that operating out of your parents’ basement is good thing.

