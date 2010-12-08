Here's Your 30-Second Overview Of The Key Numbers In The Irish Budget

MINISTER BRIAN LENIHAN announced the state’s toughest Budget yesterday, with changes to tax bands and a range of social welfare cuts.



Here’s TheJournal.ie’s by-the-numbers guide to Budget 2011:

4,2: number of cents added to the price of a litre of petrol and diesel respectively, as of midnight last night

3: the child which loses out most on child benefit cuts

3: people arrested at protests outside Leinster House (and later released)

7: the percentage charged on income over €16,016 for the new universal social charge

300,000: number of extra taxpayers due to tax band changes

20: number of euros the average person’s after-tax pay has been reduced by per week

6: euros per week the jobseeker’s allowance is cut by

14,000: euros cut from the Taoiseach’s annual salary

250,000: the annual wage President Mary McAleese volunteered to receive (a drop of €75,000)

0: percentage change to VAT charged on consumer goods and rates on cigarettes and alcohol

4: percentage reduction in student grants

40,000: in euros, the ceiling introduced to the artist’s tax exemption scheme

12.5: Ireland’s corporation tax rate in per cent, which remains unchanged

1: people mistaken for Independent TD Jackie Healy-Rae yesterday

2013: year the Business Expansion Scheme (renamed the Employment and Investment Incentive) has been extended to

74: percentage of people who thought the Budget proposals are unfair, according to TheJournal.ie’s Budget poll

2,000: in euros, the flat-rate higher education charge for the first child of a family to attend third-level

Read over the main points of Lenihan’s announcement >

More details on how the Budget brings over 300,000 into the tax net >

———-

This post previously appeared at TheJournal.ie >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.