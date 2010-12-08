Here's Your 30-Second Overview Of The Key Numbers In The Irish Budget

MINISTER BRIAN LENIHAN announced the state’s toughest Budget yesterday, with changes to tax bands and a range of social welfare cuts.
Here’s TheJournal.ie’s by-the-numbers guide to Budget 2011:
- 4,2: number of cents added to the price of a litre of petrol and diesel respectively, as of midnight last night
- 3: the child which loses out most on child benefit cuts
- 3: people arrested at protests outside Leinster House (and later released)
- 7: the percentage charged on income over €16,016 for the new universal social charge
- 300,000: number of extra taxpayers due to tax band changes
- 20: number of euros the average person’s after-tax pay has been reduced by per week
- 6: euros per week the jobseeker’s allowance is cut by
- 14,000: euros cut from the Taoiseach’s annual salary
- 250,000: the annual wage President Mary McAleese volunteered to receive (a drop of €75,000)
- 0: percentage change to VAT charged on consumer goods and rates on cigarettes and alcohol
- 4: percentage reduction in student grants
- 40,000: in euros, the ceiling introduced to the artist’s tax exemption scheme
- 12.5: Ireland’s corporation tax rate in per cent, which remains unchanged
- 1: people mistaken for Independent TD Jackie Healy-Rae yesterday
- 2013: year the Business Expansion Scheme (renamed the Employment and Investment Incentive) has been extended to
- 74: percentage of people who thought the Budget proposals are unfair, according to TheJournal.ie’s Budget poll
- 2,000: in euros, the flat-rate higher education charge for the first child of a family to attend third-level
Read over the main points of Lenihan’s announcement >
More details on how the Budget brings over 300,000 into the tax net >
———-
This post previously appeared at TheJournal.ie >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.