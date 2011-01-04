Here's Your 2011 NFL Draft Order

The 2010-11 regular season has come to a close, and that means 20 teams are already preparing for the NFL Draft.



Here’s the order for the first 20 picks, with No. 21 through No. 32 subject to change depending on what happens during the playoffs:

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Denver Broncos

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Arizona Cardinals

6. Cleveland Browns

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Tennessee Titans

9. Dallas Cowboys

10. Washington Redskins

11. Houston Texans

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Detroit Lions

14. St. Louis Rams

15. Miami Dolphins

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Oakland Raiders

18. San Diego Chargers

19. New York Giants

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Seattle Seahawks*

22. Kansas City Chiefs*

23. Indianapolis Colts*

24. Philadelphia Eagles*

25. Green Bay Packers*

26. New Orleans Saints*

27. Chicago Bears*

28. New York Jets*

29. Baltimore Ravens*

30. Pittsburgh Steelers*

31. Atlanta Falcons*

32. New England Patriots*

If the Seattle Seahawks had lost last night, they would have had the 8th pick. Instead, they’ll host a playoff game and will pick anywhere between No. 21 and No. 32.

The first round of the draft will be held on April 28th.

The Carolina Panthers will likely be taking Andrew Luck >

