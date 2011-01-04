Here's Your 2011 NFL Draft Order

The 2010-11 regular season has come to a close, and that means 20 teams are already preparing for the NFL Draft.
Here’s the order for the first 20 picks, with No. 21 through No. 32 subject to change depending on what happens during the playoffs:
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Denver Broncos
3. Buffalo Bills
4. Cincinnati Bengals
5. Arizona Cardinals
6. Cleveland Browns
7. San Francisco 49ers
8. Tennessee Titans
9. Dallas Cowboys
10. Washington Redskins
11. Houston Texans
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Detroit Lions
14. St. Louis Rams
15. Miami Dolphins
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Oakland Raiders
18. San Diego Chargers
19. New York Giants
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Seattle Seahawks*
22. Kansas City Chiefs*
23. Indianapolis Colts*
24. Philadelphia Eagles*
25. Green Bay Packers*
26. New Orleans Saints*
27. Chicago Bears*
28. New York Jets*
29. Baltimore Ravens*
30. Pittsburgh Steelers*
31. Atlanta Falcons*
32. New England Patriots*
If the Seattle Seahawks had lost last night, they would have had the 8th pick. Instead, they’ll host a playoff game and will pick anywhere between No. 21 and No. 32.
The first round of the draft will be held on April 28th.
The Carolina Panthers will likely be taking Andrew Luck >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.