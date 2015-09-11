Here's your 20-second guide to what Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Spencer Platt/ GettyImages

A quick recap: Sometimes Europe is the worst time zone on the planet for trading. Yesterday they rallied when the US sold off and last night they sold off when the US rallied. It always feels like they are a day behind. Of course there was some pressure on European stocks from their links into Brazil after S&P downgraded its sovereign credit rating to junk. But US companies are likely just as effected and the companies operating in those regions won’t really care about the credit rating because they are operating in the economy.

At the close of business, US markets were off their highs but still well and truly in the black. Importantly they are still inside the pennants, technical patterns likely to set up a big move whichever way the Fed goes next week.

The impact of the US rally was that ASX SPI 200 futures are pointing to a mildly better day for Australian stocks. That’s likely to be reinforced by the big rally in energy with crude bouncing more than 3% while the continued rally in iron ore should help the miners.

On forex markets the release of the Bank of England minutes, which showed the ongoing discussion of rate hikes and a dismissal of concerns over China, kicked sterling higher, dragging the Aussie and other currencies higher as well. The Euro is up near 1.13 again, the Aussie is closing in on 71 cents, and the Kiwi held really important support in the low 62 region.

There is no data out in Australia today, so markets will be left to their own devices to follow the US lead, which should help the ASX and most likely pull back Japan and other Asian markets from yesterday’s funk.

The overnight scoreboard (7.06am AEST):

Dow Jones Industrials +0.47% to 16,300

Nasdaq Composite +0.84% to 4,796

S&P 500 +0.53% to 1,952

London (FTSE 100) -1.18% to 6,155

Frankfurt (DAX) -0.9% to 10,210

Tokyo (Ni even thoukkei) -2.51% to 18,299

Shanghai (composite) -1.45% 3,196

Hong Kong (Hang Seng) -2.57% to 21,562

ASX Futures overnight (SPI December) +29 to 5,080

AUDUSD: 0.7070

EURUSD: 1.1274

USDJPY: 120.64

GBPUSD: 1.5442

USDCAD: 1.3234

Nymex Crude (front contract): $45.67

Copper (US front contract): $2.46

Gold: $1,110

Dalian Iron Ore (September): 467 (denominated in CNY)

US 10 year bond rate: 2.22%

Australian 10 year bond rate: 2.768%

Now the news. The market is still worried about the Fed next week. The pages of Business Insider, other financial sites and analysts reports flashing through my inbox are becoming more voluminous the closer we get to the decision. On the one hand you have those, like Nobel Laureate Joe Stiglitz, who say that it’s a no-brainer that the Fed holds and then others who say the Fed just needs to get on with it – pee or get off the pot, if you will. The big question for the Fed is whether – having signalled for months that it was going to soon make its first move – whether, with the US unemployment rate in ‘full employment’ zone at 5.1%, they should tighten or because of market turmoil they should hold fire. The problem for fire advocates is that it feeds the self-reinforcing message to the markets that they take primacy over the real economy and poses a serious risk of more volatility and big dislocation on markets when the Fed does actually tighten.

That’s the view of Soc Gen’s Albert Edwards, who said in a note to clients that there is one thing worse than a global deflationary bust. Edwards says the call for the Fed to wait are ‘nonsense’ because:

Even those like me who see a deflationary bust awaiting think the Fed should hike next week — because the longer you leave it, the bigger the financial market excesses become, and the bigger the risk of financial dislocation and global recession ensuing. Have we learned nothing from the 2008 Great Recession? Just get on with it!

What he said. Agree 100%.

Part of the reason I agree is that the employment scene in the US is really looking good. Just look at a couple stories from BI this morning:

Just two stories, with slightly competing headlines, but you get the point. Like Australia, the improved employment market is a sign the economy is in better shape than many think. After 6 years of monetary focussing on financial markets isn’t it time for the Fed to look at the real economy?

– Speaking of employment wasn’t it a great result yesterday with the rise in 17,400 new jobs in Australia taking the total employed population to a new all time high of 11,775,800 and unemployment back down to 6.2%.

That unemployment rate is still higher than anyone would like. But as David Scutt wrote yesterday Australia’s economy is working in all the right places.

Indeed as the NAB’s head of research pointed out yesterday in his excellent rebuttal of Paul Krugman and the other doomsayers on the Australian economy business conditions are now so strong the RBA would usually be raising rates.

– Back to markets and the Aussie dollar is doing well again after getting dragged back into the lowish 69 cents region yesterday after the Kiwi’s cut rates. That was fixed by the stronger than expected jobs data and then, amid the US dollar weakness overnight, the Aussie rallied again. In the current market it’s unlikely anyone will have too big an axe to grind in the Aussie. But the outlook has certainly improved and the Aussie may head up toward 72 cents according to some technicains I talk to.

Here’s the chart:

AUDUSD Daily 11092015 (Go Markets, MT4)

– On commodity markets, the rally in oil and its big reversal off the previous day’s lows was fuelled by, according to CBA economist Michael Workman, “data from the US Energy Information Administration showed that gasoline demand over the last month was up 4% on a year ago.”

That, combined with the data showing production fell 140,000 barrels in August, helped turn crude around. Gold is still relatively weak and unloved while copper is holding onto its recent gains. Iron Ore’s remarkable rally continues.

To the data: there is nothing important on the calender in Australia today. Across the Tasman Business PMI and food prices are out while in South Korea the Central bank is due to announce its monetary policy decision.

In China we are still waiting on new loans and tonight in Germany we get CPI.

In the US its producer prices.

And now from CMC Markets’ Ric Spooner is today’s Stock of the Day

Apple Inc

Apple’s latest product launch provided enough encouragement for investors to produce a positive trading session with its stock rallying 2.2% last night.

However, in a chart pattern that could have implications for the wider US stock indices, Apple’s rally off the lows of late August has the look of unfinished business. Trading on an undemanding multiple of around 12.3 times forward earnings, the Apple chart has formed a pennant pattern.

Pennants are seen as continuation patterns where a clear break through the top of the pennant indicates resumption of the uptrend. If that happens the next test for Apple could be the zone of resistance around its 200 moving average at $121 (green line on the chart below)

