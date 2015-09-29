Here's your 20-second guide to what Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Spencer Platt GettyImages

A quick recap: It’s going to be a tough day for stock traders in Asia today after indexes in Europe and the United States all came under heavy selling pressure overnight.

Europe largely reversed Friday’s positivity with losses around 2.5%, while the Dow fell more than 300 points for a loss of just under 2% and the S&P 500 lost 49 points for a loss of 2.5%. Over at the Nasdaq, biotechs continued to get hammered and the index finished down 3.04%.

For local traders it sets up a weak day on the ASX with yesterday’s stellar rally likely to give way to a 2% loss if the overnight trade in the December SPI 200 contract, which lost 103 points, is any guide.

Yesterday’s huge fall in Chinese company profits has got a big mention in dispatches this morning as a reason for the moves in stocks last night. But, CMC Markets’ New York-based chief market strategist Colin Cieszynski summed up the price action saying:

“There hasn’t been one big major development, rather, pessimism appears to be due to the combination of a number of smaller things.”

I’ll step out his full explanation below but essentially his thesis is that all the little things are adding to uncertainty at a nervous time for traders.

Speaking of nervousness, stock holders in Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore saw 29% wiped off the value of their holdings overnight as the share price collapsed in trade. BI UK’s Jim Edwards has a great piece on why the company faces balance sheet “armageddon”.

On forex markets, the moves were rather more quiet than stocks but they exhibited a mildly risk off tone with the yen and euro strengthening while the Aussie, Kiwi and CAD came under pressure. The question on some people’s minds is whether Glencore’s woes is a result of falling commodities or a sign that things could get worse.

On commodity markets, crude’s wild ride continued with a 2.8% fall, copper is back in the mid $20 region after a 1.55% fall, iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange dipped more than 2% but, in a strange move, gold also dropped, losing $14 to $1,131. That’s entirely inconsistent with risk off. However it does fit with the increase in the cost of hedging against deflation which rose overnight.

Bonds rallied as a result of all the fear and concerns about growth.

Today’s data calendar is empty for Australia save for the ANZ weekly consumer sentiment release at 9.30am AEST with the highlight tonight German CPI, EU economic sentiment and the S&P Case Shiller house price index in the states.

The overnight scoreboard (6.37am AEST):

Dow Jones Industrials -1.92% to 16,001

Nasdaq Composite -3.04% to 4,543

S&P 500 -2.57% to 1,881

London (FTSE 100) -2.46% to 5,958

Frankfurt (DAX) -2.12% to 9,483

Tokyo (Nikkei) +1.76% to 18,880

Shanghai (composite) -1.62% to 3,091

Hong Kong (Hang Seng) +0.43% to 21,186

ASX Futures overnight (SPI December) -103 to 5000

AUDUSD: 0.6987

EURUSD: 1.1241

USDJPY: 119.95

GBPUSD: 1.5171

USDCAD: 1.3380

Nymex Crude (front contract): $44.47

Copper (US front contract): $2.25

Gold: $1,132

Dalian Iron Ore (January): 365(denominated in CNY)

US 10 year bond rate: 2.10%

Australian 10 year bond rate: 2..65%

Now the news. Catalysts aren’t always obvious in markets. Nor are they necessarily just the simple trigger that traders and commentators would like them to be some times. As highlighted above, CMC’s Cieszynski put together a list of the small things that added up to a big night for markets:

Increased political uncertainty in Europe after separatist parties came out on top in Spain’s Catalan regional elections, highlighting unhappiness among voters heading into federal elections in Spain and Portugal later this year. Follow-through increases in political uncertainty in the US with the risk of a government shutdown growing as House Speaker Boehner plans to retire at the end of October with key budget, debt limit and other business related votes due through the transition. Press reports suggest analysts have been cutting their Q3 earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies. Press reports suggest Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth funds have been taking funds back from overseas wealth management accounts to the turn of $50-70 billion over the last six months to fund government operations so the country can wage its price war against the US. Press reports suggest the IMF could be preparing to cut its global GDP growth forecast again next month.

That, he said, meant that “stock market reaction has continued the recent trend of declining on weak news, seeing it as a sign of weakness rather than as a sign more liquidity could be on the way”. That’s a big change from the recent past when stimulus was the bull’s best friend.

– Looking at the ominous outlook for stock prices after holding in a fairly wide but solid range for the past few weeks, stocks in the US broke lower last night. That’s a bad sign for those who were hoping a base was in. I was in the camp respecting the range bottom, not hoping – there is no place for that in trading. But the break means the August low is back in the frame. Germany is closest to an outright break lower and the DAX looks terrible on the charts. The FTSE has been less volatile lately but is still in danger while the Nasdaq joined the party with a “death cross” last night. For the ASX 200, prices haven’t broken the bottom of the recent range yet but the risk is high. Here’s the ASX 200 chart.

29092015-AUS200Daily Cash and Futures (Go MArkets, MT4)

– One of the things troubling traders again is the threat of deflation. With crude under pressure and global growth looking weaker, it’s natural for traders to hedge this risk. It has important implications for nominal bonds as well as fear of deflation naturally biases nominal yields lower.

Sharp break lower in US breakevens. Investors seeing rising risk of deflation. pic.twitter.com/dIEwBiW0lz — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) September 28, 2015

And now from CMC Markets’ Michael McCarthy is today’s Stock of the Day

Aveo Group

Many investors are holding healthcare stocks. The aging population is widely expected to increasingly draw on available services and facilities, assuring earnings growth, and the government paying a lot of the bills gives security.

So far, so good. But what about the price? That’s where things look less attractive. P/E ratios in the 20’s and 30’s are not compelling, despite the good growth profiles. Which brings us to Aveo Group (AOG) – formerly FKP Property. Despite its status as a property group, retirement community builder and administrator Aveo is exposed to a similar demographic . AOG is focussed on the healthy and wealthy among the aged, offsetting the fact the government doesn’t pay the bills.

AOG has 75 retirement communities around Australia. Long term growth expectations around 14% speaks directly to the demographics. A P/E of 17x doesn’t look expensive against that sort of growth. The reason AOG has underperformed could be the past lack of dividends, but the company has lifted in this area as well, and it’s traded back towards support around $2.60.

If you buy onto AOG’s register, you’ll be in good company. Mulpha and Perpetual hold more than 40% between them.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets

You can follow Michael on Twitter @MMcC

