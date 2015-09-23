Here's your 20-second guide to what Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Mmmm, stocks under pressure again! (Getty/Spencer Platt)

A quick recap: It was a poor night for stocks with some big falls in the US and huge falls in Europe where the major indices lost around 3% or more. Of course a large part of the selling is the general uncertainty but theVW scandal is so unbelievable and unfathomable and so out of left field it will be weighing heavily on investor sentiment at a time when they, stock traders, are already worried about the outlook for stocks and the global economy.

It’s a sentiment thing at the moment as the NAB’s Emma Lawson highlighted this morning:

“There has been no top tier economic data, no new speeches, or surprises. But, equities tumbled, commodities are soft, yields are lower and the USD has regained its strength. Market measures of risk aversion and volatility are higher and there is a general sense of unease pervading the moves.”

That’s the key to last night. As they say in “The Castle”, it’s “the vibe”.

Elsewhere the Aussie dollar has lost 2 cents from Friday’s highs because of the rise in risk aversion and the fall in stocks and commodities. The Norwegian krone is off as well because oil is down again and copper fell heavily again.

On the ASX, traders would have been a little disappointed with yesterday’s rally on the physical market and last night the SPI 200 December futures fell 66 points to 5,027. That sets up another weak day and makes the release of the Chinese flash PMI at 11.45am AEST today super important.

Now the news. The reverberations as a result of the Fed’s decision to pass last week continue. As a trader I believe in naming their fears, as to why they didn’t hike, they have focused traders’ attention on them and at the same time undermined their own credibility because of the departure from the script they themselves have written for many months.

That’s increased uncertainty for traders rather than dampen it, which is what I’m guessing the Fed wanted to do by passing and then being transparent about it. NAB’s Emma Lawson summed it nicely again this morning:

A Reuters poll shows that 41 of 80 economists believe that the Fed should have hiked last week (to be fair, consistent with the pre-FOMC polls). This is along the same theme as a number of reports in the press, that the ensuing uncertainty is creating this market unease, and particularly the sell-off in emerging market currencies. A majority believe that the Fed will hike this year, but we are just now left unable to move on from the “when” debate and “what” will happen to markets when they do.

– In terms of the framing traders will be taking when they think about stocks and Lawson’s “what”, at the moment it’s likely last night’s price action in the S&P will be worrying those with a technical bent. That’s because after breaking down through the pennant formation, which is usually bearish, the S&P then retested the break and then had a massive fall last night. That’s a sign things could accelerate to the downside. There are similar setups in the FTSE, DAX and to a lesser extent, the ASX 200.

Here’s the S&P 500:

– Part of the trouble in markets is the concerns about China. So it’s important to note that the Asian Development Bank has downgraded Chinese growth for the next 15 months. Indeed, it dropped the growth rate for 2015 from 7.2% to 6.8%. That’s important given there is only 3-and-a-bit months to go and the ADB is explicitly saying that growth has “decelerated more sharply” than expected. It’s also saying the official 7% numbers are a furphy.

To the extent then that “official” data is questionable, at least in the minds of traders, unofficial data like the flash PMI today are key. The market is expecting a slight improvement to 47.5 from 47.3 last.

– On the data front today, that Chinese data is the key and then we get a raft of flash PMIs around the globe. ECB president Draghi is also speaking which will be important for the euro, while Dennis Lockhart is speaking in the US.

And now from CMC Markets’ Michael McCarthy is today’s Stock of the Day

CSR – Building an Investment

On the old “open outcry” trading floors, all of the major stocks had nicknames. CSR was known as “Sugars”, reflecting its then main game of refining and selling sugar. Now, you’d struggle to sweeten your tea with anything from CSR, as it’s all about building products.

That’s why it’s hard to explain its recent underperformance. While the broad market dropped around 17%, Sugars almost doubled that tumble, dropping more than 30%. Headlines like last week’s “Tsunami of Apartments” could be dampening sentiment, but only if you forget about houses, factories, office buildings etc. You’d also need to suppress the memory of all those housing-market-disaster calls that have so far proved wrong.

Yesterday’s Q2 house price data once again stomped all over expectations with a 4.2% rise. Demand in housing, as measured by prices, is clearly stronger than market expectations. Building approvals have also run ahead. While Sugars has aluminium and property exposures, it is still leveraged to building activity. CSR is trading on 10.5x forward earnings, and has a cash dividend yield of around 7% (no franking). Now, take a look at the long term support level around $3.15:

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets

You can follow Michael on Twitter @MMcCarthy_CMC

