Here's Your 20-Second Guide To What Aussie Traders Will Be Talking About This Morning

– Fairly quiet night with a bond market holiday for Veteran’s Day in the US – stocks were still open but the ranges on the day in US stock markets belied that fact. Clearly most traders took the day off. At the Close the Dow was up 0.13%, the Nasdaq rose 0.02% and the S&P 500 was largely unchanged at 1772.

– In Europe however stocks were better bid with M&A in the UK buoying stocks across the Uk and the continent. The FTSE closed up 0.29%, the DAX rose 0.33% and in Paris the market recovered from the downgrade induced sell off Friday and the CAC was up 0.69%. Stocks in Milan rose 0.77% while in Spain they rose 0.44%.

– On the Sydney Futures Exchange the SPI200 contract is up 24 points to 5424 bid so it should be a better day in trade today. On the bond markets the 3 years fell 2 points and the 10 years were 2.5 points lower.

– FX markets were a bit more interesting with the Aussie dollar remaining under pressure falling to 0.9350 from a 0.9394 high yesterday. USDJPY was largely unchanged at 99.18, Sterling fell 0.12% to 1.5986 while the Euro pushed higher by 0.35% to 1.3408.

– On commodity markets Bitcoin continues to show amazing strength and sits at 372 this morning off a low around 318 overnight. This type of price action – and the percentage moves we are seeing – is a big impediment to it acceptance as a real currency and is why I have it in the commodity section. You can mine it after all.

– Elsewhere on commodity markets Nymex Crude rose 0.52% to 95.09, Gold slipped a smidge to $1281 while Silver dropped 1.53% to $21.37 oz. Corn’s recovery continued up 1.87%, wheat fell 0.54% and soybeans rose 0.15%.

On the data front NAB’s business survey is out today and it is the most important data series to be released in Australia each month so watch out not only for the headline, but the sub indices and what they tell you about employment and business. Bank Indonesia is out with its rate decision and then in Europe tonight we get a raft of CPI and PPI while in the US tonight we see the NFIB Business optimism index, Chicago Fed national activity index as well as the Redbook index.

