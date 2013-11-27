Here's Your 20-Second Guide To What Aussie Traders Will Be Talking About This Morning

Here’s your morning market update, including more Bitcoin goodness.

– Interesting last half hour of trade in the US. 30 minutes before the close, the Dow was at 16,114 up 0.26%, the Nasdaq is above 4000 at 4,026 for a rise of 0.79% and the S&P 500 is up 6 points at 1,808. BUT at the close the Dow fell back to 16,074 for a rise of just 0.01% on the day, the Nasdaq fell back to 4,018 up 0.59% and the S&P 500 closed at 1,803 up 0.03% .

The key seems to have been the enduring rise of the Case Shiller house price index, which is now up 13.3% year on year. Also aiding the more positive tone was the big jump in building permits back above the 1 million mark in October. But consumer confidence and the Redbook index both fell.

– In Europe, traders didn’t get the buy telegram and with the exception of the IBEX in Spain (+0.27%) the big bourses of Europe were all lower. The FTSE fell 0.88%, the Dax was 0.11% lower, the CAC fell 0.56% and the FTSE MIB in Milan was just 0.05% lower.

– On the ASX, the SPI 200 contract overnight is down 10 points at 8am AEDT and sits at 5,371 bid. The 3- and 10-year bonds have both rallied again and are up 2 and 3.5 points respectively.

– On currency markets, the Aussie dollar continues to be under pressure, with yesterday’s rally up into the 0.9190 region reversing under heavy selling pressure last night making a low of 0.9086. Perhaps some of the selling was related to Goldman Sach’s bearish outlook for Australia but regardless, the outlook remains one the RBA will be pleased with.

– In other forex pairs, USDJPY is back down at 101.20 from a high of 101.71 yesterday, Euro is a bit higher at 1.3562, while GBP is back above 1.6205.

– On commodity markets, Bitcoin has made a new all-time high this morning at 945 as all the coverage and the discussion amongst central banks has elevated it to the mainstream media. As such, with a limited supply and increased demand, where else can it go? It’s a classic corner in the old style of 100 years ago and it will just keep rising until it stops.

– Elsewhere, more traditional commodities are positively boring, which could be part of Bitcoin’s attraction. Nymex Crude is down 0.4% at $93.71, Gold is largely unchanged at $1,243 oz, Copper is at $3.22 lb, while in the Ags, Corn fell 1.65%, Wheat dropped 0.62% but Soybeans was largely unchanged.