Here's Your 20-Second Guide To What Aussie Traders Will Be Talking About This Morning

Good morning, and welcome to Monday! Here’s the skinny.

– The S&P 500 and the Dow closed on new all time highs in Friday’s trade as the Yellen rally combined with a weaker than expected outcome from the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index (-2.2 v +5 expected). The markets closed on their highs with the Dow up 0.54% to 15, 962, the Nasdaq rose .33% to 3,986 while the S&P 500 was up 7 points or 0.41% to 1,798. No one seems to be fighting this rally at the moment and only fears of Dectaper can really derail it at the moment.

– In Europe early weakness gave way to recovery and the FTSE finished up 0.4% to 6,693, the DAX rose 0.21% to 9,169 and the CAC was 0.19% higher. In Milan the FTSEMIB dropped 0.39% and in Spain the IBEX fell 0.13%.

– Closer to home on Friday the ASX was up 0.86% in what was very positive Asian trade lead by a big 1.95% rally in the Nikkei as the Yen weakened up through 100. On the Sydney Futures Exchange the SPI 200 contract rose another 8 points to 5417 bid. On the Bond boards the 3’s were up 1 and the 10 up 2.5 points and their wasn’t a lot of movement offshore with the US 10’s finishing at 2.71%, while UK and German 10’s closed at 2.58% and 1.71% respectively.

– On Forex markets the US dollar lost ground everywhere except against the Yen where it rose 0.21% to 100.21. The Aussie dollar was up 0.47% as risk appetite boosted buying and the Euro rose to 1.3491 up 0.25%. Sterling’s Carney induced rally continued and it was up 0.32% to 1.6114.

– On commodity markets Gold was largely unchanged at $1,288 an oz, Nymex Crude was 0.1% lower at $93.66 and copper rose half a percent to $ $3.18 lb. Our friends in the Bitcoin market which never closes took it up to a high just under $500 over the weekend a full $200 or 66% higher than the low for the week.