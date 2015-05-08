Here's your 10-second guide to tonight's US non-farm payrolls report

Here’s the state of play.

Markets expect payrolls growth of 224,000 in April with unemployment tipped to fall 0.1% to 5.4%. If the unemployment rate meets expectations it will be the lowest level seen since May 2008.

In March payrolls growth totaled 126,000, the lowest monthly increase since December 2013.

In the year to March payrolls growth totaled 1,677,785, the highest level on record.

Along with record payrolls growth, helping to explain the sharp decrease in unemployment seen over the past year, labour market participation fell to 62.7% in March. That’s the lowest level seen since February 1978.

Despite the drop in unemployment, average hourly earnings fell from 2.18% to 2.14% in the year to March. While wages are gradually moving higher, it remains well below the 3.3% average seen in the years before 2009.

The length of the average workweek fell to 34.5 hours in March, unchanged from a year earlier.

The payrolls report will be released at 8.30am New York time (10.30pm EST).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.