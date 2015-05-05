Here's your 10-second guide to today's RBA rate decision

Market pricing of a 25 basis point for May.

Here’s the state of play before today’s May RBA rate decision.

23 of 27 economists polled by Bloomberg expect a 0.25% cut.

Three of Australia’s big four banks expect a rate cut. NAB is only major forecasting rates to be left unchanged.

Cash rate futures put the probability of 0.25% cut at 72% this morning. This is up substantially from 48% last week.

This is the first time in 2015 that markets and economists are united in their view.

Based on research Business Insider Australia has received most market participants expect the RBA to cut the cash rate by 0.25% and leave an easing bias in place – this would indicate that the RBA still has room to cut the cash rate below 2.00% if necessary.

Based on current market positioning and sentiment anything other than the aforementioned will likely see the Australian Dollar rally while bonds and stocks – particularly those higher-yielding – may soften.

We’ll have live coverage on Business Insider of the announcement at 2.30pm Sydney time.

