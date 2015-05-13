Here's your 10-second guide to today's massive China data dump

Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Here’s the state of play.

In the year to March industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asst investment grew at 5.6%, 10.2% and 13.5% respectively.

For April industrial production and retail sales are expected to accelerate to 6% and 10.5% respectively. Growth in urban fixed asset investment is forecast to remain steady at 13.5%.

Chinese manufacturing PMI, CPI and international trade data for April have all missed market expectations.

The data will be released at 3.30pm Sydney time this afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.