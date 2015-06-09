Here's your 10-second guide to today's key Australian and Asian data releases

There’s a plethora of Australian data released this morning, along with CPI and PPI figures from China.
Here’s the state of play.
- The NAB business survey for May will be released at 11.30am.
- In April the survey did not capture the impact of the federal budget, this survey will.
- If in line with what was been seen in recent consumer surveys the confidence figure may improve on the +3 level recorded previously.
- ANZ will also release its job ads series for May at 11.30am. In April internet job ads rose by 2.4%, leaving the annual rate of growth a touch firmer at 8.0%.
- While the annual rate is still in positive territory, the pace of job ads growth has slowed sharply from the multi-year high of 14.8% seen in January this year.
- Rounding off the Australian data dump at 11.30am, the ABS will also release housing finance numbers for April. While not traditionally a market mover, having leapt by 6.4% in March, many will be watching the investment housing finance figure given its potential implications for greater macroprudential housing policies.
- To ensure traders and economists are kept busy heading into lunch, China will release CPI and PPI figures for May, also at 11.30am Sydney time.
- From a year earlier CPI is expected to grow 1.3%, down on the 1.5% pace of April, while producer price deflation is expected to ease to 4.5% from 4.6% seen previously.
Business Insider will have full coverage of all the data as it hits from 11.30am Sydney time this morning.
