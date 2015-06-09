Here's your 10-second guide to today's key Australian and Asian data releases

Don Arnold/Getty Images

There’s a plethora of Australian data released this morning, along with CPI and PPI figures from China.

Here’s the state of play.

The NAB business survey for May will be released at 11.30am.

In April the survey did not capture the impact of the federal budget, this survey will.

If in line with what was been seen in recent consumer surveys the confidence figure may improve on the +3 level recorded previously.

ANZ will also release its job ads series for May at 11.30am. In April internet job ads rose by 2.4%, leaving the annual rate of growth a touch firmer at 8.0%.

While the annual rate is still in positive territory, the pace of job ads growth has slowed sharply from the multi-year high of 14.8% seen in January this year.

Rounding off the Australian data dump at 11.30am, the ABS will also release housing finance numbers for April. While not traditionally a market mover, having leapt by 6.4% in March, many will be watching the investment housing finance figure given its potential implications for greater macroprudential housing policies.

To ensure traders and economists are kept busy heading into lunch, China will release CPI and PPI figures for May, also at 11.30am Sydney time.

From a year earlier CPI is expected to grow 1.3%, down on the 1.5% pace of April, while producer price deflation is expected to ease to 4.5% from 4.6% seen previously.

Business Insider will have full coverage of all the data as it hits from 11.30am Sydney time this morning.

