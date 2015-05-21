Here's your 10-second guide to today's China manufacturing PMI release

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The HSBC-Markit ‘flash’ China manufacturing PMI report for May will be released at 11.45am Sydney time today.

Here’s the state of play.

The HSBC-Markit PMI survey is undertaken by over 420 small-to-medium-sized manufacturing firms, not larger companies as is the case in the government’s NBS PMI release.

The flash reading is a preliminary estimate based on around 85-90% of survey responses.

The index fell to 48.9 in April, below the level that separates industry expansion from contraction.

It was also the lowest level seen since April 2014.

The weakness was led by falling domestic demand which was partly offset by an expansion in export orders. This was the opposite to that reported in the government survey.

While not a perfect correlation, the index tends to rise in the middle of the calendar year.

Perhaps reflecting this, analysts expect the PMI reading to increase to 49.4 in May (shown in red).

Business Insider will have full coverage as the data breaks.

