Here's William Shatner's Singing Deep-Fried Turkey PSA [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, Adland and Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what you need to know before you dig into that turkey:
- Last year, William Shatner starred in a PSA for State Farm insurance teaching the masses about potential dangers when frying a turkey. For 2012, State Farm released a new version of the spot where Shatner sings an autotuned ballad about the dangers of making a “moister, tastier turkey.”
- Johnson & Johnson is halfway through its media review.
- Mashable helps you work around the legal pitfalls of augmented reality.
- Welcome the slew of Christmas-themed ad campaigns.
- Agency Spy reported rumours that Reed Collins, who left Leo Burnett two years ago, is actually returning to the shop to lead creative on Coca-Cola business.
- Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Vertias, and Cohn & Wolfe are all vying to win PR business for Coty, which has brands including Marc Jacobs and Adidas.
- Loe Burnett is launching IKEA’s catalogue in Singapore and Malaysia.
