Here's William Shatner's Singing Deep-Fried Turkey PSA [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, Adland and Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what you need to know before you dig into that turkey:



Last year, William Shatner starred in a PSA for State Farm insurance teaching the masses about potential dangers when frying a turkey. For 2012, State Farm released a new version of the spot where Shatner sings an autotuned ballad about the dangers of making a “moister, tastier turkey.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Johnson & Johnson is halfway through its media review.

Mashable helps you work around the legal pitfalls of augmented reality.

Welcome the slew of Christmas-themed ad campaigns.

Agency Spy reported rumours that Reed Collins, who left Leo Burnett two years ago, is actually returning to the shop to lead creative on Coca-Cola business.

Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Vertias, and Cohn & Wolfe are all vying to win PR business for Coty, which has brands including Marc Jacobs and Adidas.

Loe Burnett is launching IKEA’s catalogue in Singapore and Malaysia.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.