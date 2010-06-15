Here's What Made Zach Kouwe Crack At Dealbreaker

Here’s a bit more on our earlier item about Zach Kouwe’s recent dismissal as a Dealbreaker contributor.



Kouwe got axed because he reached out to several commenters and revealed that he knew where they worked — a crucial bit of information Dealbreaker’s readers expect to be kept very private for fear their employers might find out that they’ve been posting to, or tipping off, the gossippy Wall Street blog.

Dealbreaker’s commenters (like most commenters in general) can be pretty nasty. And they were particularly vicious to Kouwe, who joined the site in April just two months after he resigned from The New York Times over several instances of plagiarism that he described as “accidental.” (Ironically, one of them involved a passage that had been lifted from a Dealbreaker item.)

Perhaps Kouwe didn’t know what he was getting into when he signed up for his new gig.

We hear that after realising how much he was getting beat up in the comments section, Kouwe went to the executive editors of Dealbreaker’s parent company, Breaking Media, to see if anything could be done about removing the more offensive, threatening remarks that were regularly being posted about him. (See the slideshow below for some choice examples.) But the barrage persisted, and Kouwe apparently decided to take matters into his own hands, to the disapproval of his bosses.

Reached by phone, Kouwe declined to comment.

As did Breaking Media executive editor Matt Creamer, at least with regard to whether or not Kouwe sought any recourse.

But Creamer did say, “We routinely remove offensive comments” that violate Dealbreaker’s terms of service. He also said they “leave it up to the editors to use their judgment” and that writers and editors are allowed to respond to comments on the site.

As for Kouwe, it’s gotta hurt that this is his second, very public media gaffe in the past five months. We wonder what his next move will be.

