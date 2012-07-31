Here's Why Your Wallet And Your Weight Are Completely Dependent On Each Other

Photo: Flickr via andyhay

Good Morning DINKS. Throughout the year I mostly struggle with two aspects of my life…my wallet and my weight. I try to stay active and eat healthy throughout the year, but there is definitely added pressure to look good and be skinny during the hot summer months when everyone is wearing short shorts and bikinis. This time of the year also brings out all of the summer sales at stores in malls all across America. I have said it before and I will say it again, there are many similarities between personal finance and personal health because they are both a direct reflection of our personality.If someone is well organised and lives a very well planned life their eating habits as well as their personal finances are usually under control. Someone who manages their money on a short leash usually also control their weight very well with very little spending or eating splurges. On the other hand if people have a more go with the flow attitude they may eat whatever they want to and they may spend their money on whatever they feel like buying. This type of person usually keeps eating until their belly is more than full and they may also spend their money until carelessly until it is all gone. Our personal habits, both financial and health are a direct reflection of our personality.



Saving Money Or Saving Calories?

During my daily lunch hour at office I often find myself struggling with the choice whether to keep my wallet full or my belly full. Every day at 12 noon I have two options on how I can chose to spend my lunch hour and unfortunately I can’t seem to decide between either. I can save my money and spend the lunch hour eating, but then I am adding excess calories into my body. Or I cannot eat, save the calories, and walk around the mall while I go shopping. This saves calories but it does not save money.

If I eat during my lunch hour then I am saving money, but at the same time I am gaining weight. If I chose to shop during my lunch hour I am saving calories by not eating, but I am not saving any money. I guess at the end of the day this is a personal choice that I have to make; I have to decide if it is more important for me to save my money or to save my calories. I enjoy spending my lunch time eating with my friends and co workers, but sometimes I just want to be alone. The only way to be alone is leave my office and walk around the shopping mall.

Sometimes I get the urge to eat more food then I need to and sometimes I also get the urge to spend money carelessly; afterwards I usually feel bad about them both. Although to be honest whenever I waste money I dwell on it and regret my purchase for several days, whereas when I overeat or splurge on not so healthy foods I usually get over it within the same day.

Would you rather over eat or over spend?

