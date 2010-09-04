Here's Why Your Small Local Airport Is About To Die

Photo: Wikimedia

America has approximately 376 airports with regularly scheduled airline service. Most of these are small destinations that can fill and service small regional planes.



Unfortunately, the small plane era is dead, says Bloomberg:

The 50-seat jets once prized by carriers such as Delta Air Lines Inc. are being culled from U.S. fleets as higher fuel and maintenance bills make them too expensive to fly.

By 2015, U.S. airlines will have about 200 jets with 50 or fewer seats, down from about 1,200, said Michael Boyd, president of consultant Boyd Group International Inc. in Evergreen, Colorado. More than 80 have been scrapped in 2010, he said.

Small airports aren’t the only businesses that will suffer, of course. Main Street businesses are getting more cut off.

