Here's Why Your Iced Coffee Costs More Every Summer

If you’ve ever wondered why your iced-coffee costs more each year, Kurt Soller at New York Magazine’s Grub Street has finally gotten to the bottom of it. Adding ice to regular coffee may seem simple on its face, but a lot more is factored into the costs than the price of the beans.



Here’s Soller’s breakdown:

1. Many coffee shops skip the easy add-ice method and use a special cold brew, which involves pulverizing coffee beans with water and diluting it, ultimately requiring twice as much ground coffee.

2. The price of the clear plastic cups or compostable cups used for the drinks depend on the corn and petroleum markets because of their material. Overall, those cups can cost twice as much as the regular paper cups used for hot brews.

3. The increased use of straws and napkins increase the coffee’s paper costs by about 20 per cent, one coffee shop owner told Soller.

4. And lastly, the ice machine itself costs about an extra $12 per day.

In the end, shops wind up charging at least $3 per cup to meet their demands and turn a profit.

Now’s a good chance to knock your caffeine addiction and save yourself an extra $20 per week, but if that’s a little too extreme here’s another option: Try signing up for a rewards card at your favourite coffee shop.

