Here's Why Your Facebook News Feed Was Just Flooded With Porn And Dead Kittens

Photo: Robert Scoble

If graphic images of gore, hardcore pornography and animal abuse are showing up in your Facebook news feed, you aren’t alone.Facebook users that clicked on a malicious link in their Facebook news feeds opened up an exploit that is flooding their feeds with nasty images from the darkest corners of the Internet, according to a report by ZDNet.



A linkspam virus with the usual bait – Kim Kardashian, etc. – is luring users into clicking media-rich links, now more available thanks to Facebook’s recent timeline upgrades. Once clicked, their feeds become vectors for images containing hardcore sex, extreme violence, gore and death.

Facebook responded to the reports and said it is opening an investigation. ZDNet suggests Anonymous, an online hacktivist group, might be the culprit after it said it planned to take down Facebook on November 5.

We haven’t seen any porn or graphic images on our Facebook news feeds yet. But if you have, send us some screenshots at [email protected]

