The Secret Deal That Led To An 'X-Men' Teaser At The End Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

When you head out to see “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in theatres this May, stay after the movie for an end-credits scene.
No, we’re not getting a tease of Spidey, Venom, or any of the web slinger’s Sinister Six crew.
Instead, fans will see a montage for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” featuring Jennifer Lawrence’s character Mystique.
This is confusing for fans who know that Sony Pictures distributes the Spider-Man films while Fox handles the X-Men franchise.
What’s going on? Are Spider-Man and the X-Men teaming up in a future movie to take down Disney’s Marvel titan at theatres?
Not yet, comic fans.
Variety reports the reason you’ll see the X-Men teased at the end of the film has to do with a deal between Sony and Fox because of “Amazing Spider-Man” director Marc Webb.
From Variety:
“Webb had an existing contract with Fox Searchlight to helm another film following 2009′s “500 (Days) of Summer.” After “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, Webb’s negotiations briefly stalled with Sony as he was caught in a tug-of-war with Fox. Eventually, Fox agreed to allow Webb to direct Sony’s “Spider-Man” sequel, but only if Sony would promote its “X-Men” film for free.”
Yes, Sony agreed to run a promo for “Days of Future Past” after “Spider-Man.”
The payoff is worth it for Sony. Since the sequel’s debut overseas, it’s already caused a lot of chatter online and end-credits scenes following Disney’s Marvel movies have helped draw interest and connect its wider Marvel universe.
The only problem is that viewers may be confused into believing there’s an X-Men / Spider-Man crossover in the works.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will be released May 2.
