Here's Why You Shouldn't Read Too Much Into The Union Victory In Ohio

Democrats and unions scored a big victory when Ohio voters repealed S.B. 5 — the controversial anti-collective bargaining law — but the vote brought lingering questions about President Barack Obama to the surface, highlighting how difficult it will be for him to carry the swing-state.



In addition to Issue 2, which repealed the anti-union law, voters overwhelmingly passed a proposal against one of the components of Obama’s health care reform law — the individual mandate.

Moreover the union vote was less a victory for Democrats, as it was a rejection of GOP overreach. Republicans went after police and firefighter unions — groups that are held in high regard by voters.

The anti-Obamacare measure — which passed by an even wider margin than the union referendum — is to “preserve the freedom of Ohioans to choose their health care and health care coverage.” But while “Issue 3” won’t prevent the health care law from going into effect, the fact that it passed with 66 per cent of the vote when voters were rejecting the anti-union law should give Obama some pause.

Opposition to the health care reform bill was a major factor in the Democrats’ being trounced in the 2010 midterm elections — and the continued sensitivity to it may prove to be Obama’s Achilles heel next year.

So Democrats could celebrate last night’s results, but there is more than enough reason for worry.

