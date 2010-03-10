Here's Why You Should Take The Intrade Healthcare Betting Very Seriously

Everyone today is talking about the fact that on Intrade the odds of Obamacare passing have spiked up above 60%.



But this doesn’t just reflect conventional wisdom. No, this is Washington DC insiders speaking here.

We reached out to InTrade CEO John Delaney, who confirmed that a lot of the trade volume on this particular contract is coming out of DC.

Specifically he said:

…it is a reasonably active market but atypically a lot of the trade is coming from the DC area when normally we might see trade coming from all the major urban areas.

Think of this as political insider trading.

When the insiders are talking, you should listen.

Update: We discuss the possibility that this is manipulation, here.

Don’t miss: How the Obama administration plans to raise $1.9 trillion in taxes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.