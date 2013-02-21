Farting In Planes Is Good For Your Health, Scientists Say

Photo: DoctorWho / Creative Commons

We always try to rise above and be mature adults, but sometimes we just can’t avoid reverting to our 12-year old mindset — especially when it comes to fart jokes.Usually bathroom humour isn’t something that makes its way into the travel news, but apparently scientists have been hard at work studying aeroplane flatulence while we’ve been writing about stuff like in-flight WiFi and aeroplane paint jobs.



Now that the research has been completed and the data has been analysed, it looks like letting one rip at 35,000-feet is actually encouraged—at least according to science.

Thanks to the scholarly journalists over at the New York Daily News, we learned about the findings arriving out of New Zealand. It sounds like the air pressure up in the air causes all kinds of side effects including an increase in gas; however, trying to maintain one’s best behaviour keeps that gas inside most passengers.

In an article entitled “Flatulence on aeroplanes: just let it go,” scientists think that we should just let our bodily functions prevail, and they’re actually — at least somewhat — encouraging passengers and pilots to participate in mile-high farts.

Thankfully the scientists didn’t just cut one and leave the room, as they even proposed a solution to all this gas. They’re thinking that active charcoal could be stuck inside of aeroplane seats, as this would do its best to kind of eliminate or at least neutralize some of the odor. We’re kind of thinking that the airlines have bigger items in mind than fixing and finessing the seat innards, but it does make sense.

Until then science says it is fine to cut the cheese, but we’d just like to remind you that your fellow passengers disagree.

