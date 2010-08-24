Here's Why You REALLY Shouldn't Ride ANY Train On The Entire East Corridor Today

If only.

Photo: www.priestmangoode.com

In case you needed another reason in addition to the expected mass delays on Amtrak and the LIRR today, here’s a good one.Not only are you going to be waiting forever (33 trains out of 144 canceled right now), you could be in danger.



Because until they’re fixed, exhausted train workers are operating the machinery that keeps trains on tracks (and presumably from colliding into one another). Terrifying.

From NY Daily News:

Track workers using mallets and spikes will have to laboriously lock the switches in place by hand to keep the trains rolling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.