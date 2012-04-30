Here's Why You Don't Want To Miss Our Startup Conference On Thursday

Hundreds of entrepreneurs are descending on midtown Manhattan next Thursday, May 3, for Business Insider’s fourth-annual Startup conference. Here’s why you might want to grab your own ticket:
- Hear from successful serial entrepreneurs. Like Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe CEO and former DoubleClick CEO, who has built market-leading companies in competitive verticals.*
- Find out how to launch without a technical co-founder from entrepreneurs who’ve been there. What do you outsource? Which pitfalls should you avoid?
- Or be the next Zynga. Facebook’s engineering manager for Timeline will tell developers the best strategies in the brave new world of redesigned Facebook.
- Meet VCs. See the agenda for who you might run into–and don’t forget dozens of investors in the audience and exhibit hall.
- Understand the advantages of “The Lean Startup” vs. Goliaths like Google, Dropbox and Apple by watching a presentation created especially for Startup by OfficeDrop.
- Hear Arianna Huffington explain how she built her underdog news-aggregating blog into a news organisation worth $315M (to 2011 purchaser AOL), which just won a Pulitzer. Don’t you want to know?
- Help pick a winner! The eight finalists of the startup business-plan competition, selected from hundreds of applicants, have been announced. You vote helps decide which startup takes home $75,000 in cash and prizes.
- Bonus reason! You get a discount. Use the code “startup” here and get 20% off.
You can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for updates. See you at Startup next week!
*Kevin Ryan is also chairman of Business Insider — another emerging, growing company in the crowded vertical of digital media.
