Here's Why You Don't See More Startups From Former Apple Employees

Evan Doll, a former Apple software engineer, went on to start Flipboard.

Photo: Flipboard

Given all the talented people who work at Apple, we’re sometimes surprised that we don’t see more companies started by former Apple employees.Sure, there have been some prominent startups from ex-Apple insiders over the years, but it’s nothing compared to the dozens and dozens of startups that have been founded by Google employees.



Now, we have one possible explanation why from Andy Grignon, a former Apple engineer who worked on the original iPhone and started his own company this year called Quake Labs.

He says employees have a hard time of building up the industry contacts they need to launch a company while at Apple.

“When you are at Apple, you are not really given exposure outside of Apple,” Grignon told us. “You really don’t meet with a ton of outside people because of the need to protect secrets, whereas at other companies, you meet people all the time.”

This makes the idea of starting a company that much more daunting.

Here’s what Grignon told Business Insider:

When you are at Apple, you are not really given exposure outside of Apple. Unless you are high up in the organisation, you don’t get to meet with the money guys and venture capitalists. You really don’t meet with a ton of outside people because of the need to protect secrets, whereas at other companies, you meet people all the time. So I think that there is a fear of the unknown. What’s it like to raise money? Who do I even talk to? And if you do approach a venture firm, they will probably steer you to one of the other companies in their portfolio. That process of raising money is daunting to a lot of people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.