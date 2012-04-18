There Are Worse Things You Could Do Than Go Empty-Handed To A Bridal Event

Photo: Flickr / Cupcakes & Dreams

Dear Savvy,

I’m a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding this Summer.

Her engagement party was last month (where I brought a nice gift off her registry) and I just received invitations for two bridal showers as well as a lingerie party during her bachelorette.

Without sounding cheap, is it necessary for me, who will be attending all of the events, to bring a gift for every occasion?

Economical Elise

Savvy bride says:

This is a great question and I can guarantee you’re not the only one who has asked it.

I don’t like to going empty handed to a party thrown in someone’s honour — giving and receiving gifts is a tradition at prewedding events — but if you’re invited to multiple events for the same wedding, I think it’s perfectly acceptable to bring something small (a cookbook, a spatula, a pot holder, or a bottle of champagne, for example) to each one.

Most brides-to-be have an array of price points on their registries for this exact reason, so don’t feel obligated to break the bank each and every time.

If you can’t afford it, make a gesture and offer to help out in some way, such as cooking a dish or driving someone home.

If all the revelry is still too much on your wallet, I think it’s OK to politely decline an event or two. We all know that weddings can be expensive, even when you’re a guest, so just do what you can.

That’s all any bride can ask of you.

