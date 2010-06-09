Here's Why You Can't Find A Job: Small Business Hiring Got WORSE In May

This is from the NFIB’s latest small business survey:



In May, firms still shed workers, with the average change in employment per firm (including those with steady employment) at negative .5 workers, worse than the prior three months. The small business sector is not contributing to private sector employment growth.

Nine per cent (seasonally adjusted) reported unfilled job openings, down two points and historically very weak. Over the next three months, 7 per cent plan to reduce employment (unchanged), and 14 per cent plan to create new jobs (unchanged), yielding a seasonally adjusted net 1 per cent of owners planning to create new jobs, two points better than the April reading and positive for the first time in 19 months.

Read the whole survey >

