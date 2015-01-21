Here's Why You Are Least Likely To Be Eaten By A Croc Between September And December

Crocodiles are savage beasts, primitive creatures that stalk their prey and attack in ferocious methodical movements.

But should you find yourself in croc-infested waters, you’ll want it to be between September and December.

Why? Because it’s mating season and those bad boys have other things on their minds.

In a recent study, researchers from the University of New England, the University of Queensland and Australia Zoo tracked 130 crocs using underwater technology for three years and found that during these months crocs don’t attack humans as much – even if they are just metres away.

“The boys are looking for the girls, and the girls are looking for nests,” one of the scientists told the ABC.

“There was no instance of attacks; perhaps that’s because these crocodiles are highly mobile, perhaps their minds are on other matters.”

Despite the findings, more people were killed by crocodiles in the Northern Territory in 2014 than any other year since records began, according to NT wildlife ranger Tom Nichols.

NT News last month reported that saltwater crocodiles killed four Territorians in 2014 – almost one-fifth of the total 21 people killed since 1974.

Crocs also made the news last year for some crazy battles against sharks and giant snakes.

