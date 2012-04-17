Here's Why Yellen And Geithner Are Giving Opposite Views Of The Economy

This post was originally published at Bruce Krasting’s blog, My Take on Financial Events.



Janet Yellen, Bernanke’s soul mate (and mouthpiece) spoke last week. She argued that the Federal Reserve’s Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) should be maintained for another three years.

Tim Geithner, Obama’s side kick, had a completely different take on the economy on the Sunday talk shows.

And all this time I though it was only stockbrokers who talked their book….

One minute/no ads:

