Here's Why Whitney Tilson's 13-F Didn't Have Netflix In It When It Came Out

We thought it was a little strange when Whitney Tilson and Glenn Tongue’s hedge fund T2 Partners’ latest 13F came out earlier this week and Netflix wasn’t included.



We sent the hedge fund manager an email to find out why and there’s now a corrected version of the fund’s regulatory filing out.

It turned out, it was just an error.

As of December 31, 2011, T2 Partners had combination of 89,771 shares and 81,000 call options in Netflix, according to the updated 13.

A quick glance over the rest of regulatory filing, it’s obvious that the portfolio hasn’t changed all that much.

According to the 13F, the fund sold all of its stake in Alleghany Corp, Big Lots, Biglari Holdings, Chimera, Gap, Himax Technologies, IShares Trust, Terra Nova Realty Corp, PF Changs and Transatlantic Petroleum, as of December 31, 2011.

T2 Partners’ top holdings as of December 31, 2011 included Berkshire Hathaway, Dell, Howard Hughes, Citigroup and J.C. Penney.

T2 Partners’ portfolio struggled in 2011, but so far it’s having a solid 2012. The fund rose 12.6% in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.