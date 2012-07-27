Why We Shouldn't Work More Than 40 Hours Per Week [INFOGRAPHIC]

There’s been a lot of talk lately about how Americans are ridiculously overworked and that the extra hours actually harm productivity over the long run.
No wonder a growing number of Americans hate their jobs.
The site OnlineMBA.com published this infographic to explain why Americans should be working less:
Photo: OnlineMBA.com
