Why We Shouldn't Work More Than 40 Hours Per Week [INFOGRAPHIC]

Michael Kelley

There’s been a lot of talk lately about how Americans are ridiculously overworked and that the extra hours actually harm productivity over the long run.  

No wonder a growing number of Americans hate their jobs.  

The site OnlineMBA.com published this infographic to explain why Americans should be working less:

inforgraphic

Photo: OnlineMBA.com

