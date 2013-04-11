Here's Why We Can't Watch Tiger Woods At The Masters Tomorrow

Tony Manfred
tiger woods

Augusta National chairman Billy Payne has explained why Tiger Woods’ round at the Masters tomorrow won’t be shown online.

Payne says that a player can only be in an online “featured group” (which is streamed live in its entirety) one day, reports Tiger Tracker.

Tiger will be in a featured group on Friday, so he cannot be featured on Thursday.

They could have easily worked around this rule.

Tiger tees off at 1:41 p.m. on Friday and TV coverage starts on ESPN at 3 p.m. So you would have been able to watch the majority of his round regardless of whether it was being live-streamed.

They should have put him in a featured group tomorrow because he tees off at 10:45 a.m. and his round will be over by the time TV coverage starts.

They’re basically simulcasting his Friday round on TV and online, and doing so prevents them from live-streaming his round Thursday.

