Here's Why Three Big Time AOL Execs Just Disappeared From The Company's Management Page

The “AOL Leadership Team” webpage has changed quite a bit in the past few weeks.Faces and names are disappearing left and right.



CMO/Comms boss Maureen Sullivan is gone.

So are Ad.com leader Ned Brody and Patch boss Jon Brod.

Sullivan’s absence is easy to explain: she just got a new job at AOL, outside of corporate leadership. She is now running a big section of the company’s publishing arm.

Brody and Brod though, haven’t changed jobs.

What happened to them?

Artie Minson, is what.

Minson has been AOL’s CFO since it spun-out from Time Warner in 2009.

He has also been the company’s most impressive executive since then.

He has, quarter-after-quarter carefully managed costs and optimised AOL’s declining ISP business, wringing out profits to impress Wall Street. He’s crafted share-buybacks that have kept activist shareholders placated, and bought management time to figure out the company’s next big business.

He’s also been building an empire, evolving from accountant to operator.

He’s COO now, and Brod and Brody are off the “leadership page” because they now report to Minson instead of AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.

Armstrong, we’re told, has in Minson found the executive he wants optimising revenues for all of AOL’s businesses – growing or declining – and Armstrong has delegated the entire responsibility to Minson.

Meanwhile, Armstrong will focus on product, macro-strategy, and recruiting.

Make no mistake: Artie Minson is kicking rear – and building a massive empire at AOL.

Here is his official bio:

As Chief Operating Officer, Artie Minson is responsible for overseeing AOL’s three planned business operating units: The AOL Membership Group, which houses the businesses that serve AOL account holders – free and paid, The Content Brand Group which houses AOL’s portfolio of distinct and unique content and service brands, and the Advertising.com Group – housing AOL’s B2B services and network businesses.

Previously Artie served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of AOL Services since December 2011. Previously, Mr. Minson was AOL’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer where he oversaw the Company’s finance, human resources, corporate communications and marketing functions.

Mr. Minson joined AOL in 2009 as its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Prior to that, Mr. Minson served as Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Time Warner Cable Inc. Prior to joining Time Warner Cable in February 2006, Mr. Minson was Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Development at AOL from December 2004 to February 2006.

Prior to that, Mr. Minson was Senior Vice President, Finance for AOL’s Broadband and Premium Services division from April 2004 to December 2004. Mr. Minson has also held senior finance positions at Rainbow Media Holdings, Inc. and Time Warner Inc.

Mr. Minson began his career in the audit practice of Ernst and Young LLP. He graduated cum laude with a BSBA in accounting from Georgetown University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Columbia Business School.

Know more about what Minson is up to? Share! [email protected] or 646 376 6014

