Here's Why Twitter's Fail Whale Is Smiling

A couple weeks back, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg inadvertently slammed Twitter, telling a reporter he used to be worried about the site’s growth but he wasn’t any longer.



“I looked at their rate and thought if this continues for 12 months or 18 months, then in a year they’re going to be bigger than us. I guess I extrapolated too much from our own experience of what was possible, but it just turned out that that their growth rate was kind of unnatural. They got a lot of media attention, and it grew very quickly for a little period of time.”

Pow!

That must have stung over at Twitter HQ.

But here’s the good, countervailing, news.

Twitter is failing all the time again – thanks mostly to surges in usage around the World Cup. That wouldn’t be happening if usage weren’t exceeding Twitter’s expectations, would it?

Also there’s this ComScore chart showing growth is continuing at last year’s super-linear rate:

