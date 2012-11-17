Here's Why Twitter Is Starting To Look A Lot Like Instagram

Nicholas Carlson

CNET’s Daniel Terdiman says Twitter is starting to look more and more like Instagram, Facebook’s mobile photo-sharing app.

It’s true.

In recent days, Twitter added Instagram-style filtering to its photos and made it so that on some mobile apps, photos appear right in the stream without an extra click or tap.

There is a very simple reason Twitter is doing all this. And that reason is this chart:

chart of the day twitter instagram

