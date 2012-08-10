Here's Why Track Cyclists Ride The First Laps So Slowly

Photo: Getty Images

Track cycling at the Olympics has been surprisingly fun to watch.But everyone in our office is wondering why the cyclists ride so painfully slow on their first laps.



The answer is simple. From Cyclingtips.com:

“Tactics are the key to this race, and many people wonder why it is so slow for the first two laps. The main reason is that unless you can surprise your opponent early, you will waste too much precious energy in starting your sprint from lap one. If the other guy is on your wheel, it’s all over.”

So that’s it. Cyclists just want to save their energy to sprint their last lap.

