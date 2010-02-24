Here's Why Today's Consumer Confidence Number Was Exceptionally Scary

Here’s some more colour on this morning’s weak consumer confidence data courtesy of our friends at Waverly Advisors.
As you can see, it’s the 55+ over set losing hope the fastest while youth are on the rebound. The problem is that the 55+ are the most likely to make big-ticket purchases that are crucial to a spending rebound.
And just to clarify, young folks are generally more optimistic than those older, but the divergence is a surprise (especially in light of high youth unemployment)
Photo: Waverly Advisors
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.