Even If You Don't Expect Inflation, TIPS Might STILL Be A Better Bet Than Treasuries

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities are government issued securities adjusted bi-annually for inflation. When the urban consumer price index (CPI-U) increases, the face value and the yield on TIPS also increases. If investors are concerned about inflation, TIPS are one method of protection (you can buy them directly from the government here: http://www.treasurydirect.gov/indiv/products/prod_tips_glance.htm) given that they are directly tied to inflation. Unlike other investments which “should” appreciate in an inflationary environment, TIPS do appreciate.



The spread between TIPS and Treasuries represents the market’s inflation expectation. It’s just as impossible for the government to default on TIPS as Treasuries, so default risk is the same. Investors will accept a lower yield on TIPS by the amount they expect to recoup from inflation adjustments. While investors who hold normal treasuries to maturity are guaranteeing their interest rate, TIPS holders are guaranteeing their purchasing power, making TIPS an attractive alternative for many savers. The chart from Bloomberg below shows the current yields available on TIPS in green, and treasuries in orange:

As we can see here, the 2-year spread between TIPS and Treasuries is a bit over one per cent. The 5-year spread is at about 1.75%, and the 10-year spread is a little over 2%. It’s a bit surprising to see such low spreads given the inflation expectations investors claim to have. Everywhere we look, investors are fretting about inflation… why aren’t they buying TIPS?

Even if we were not expecting an inflationary environment, TIPS might still be cheap relative to treasuries. The chart below plots the year-over-year per cent change in CPI-U as of last month:

The average annual inflation over this time period has been 3.8%. The chart is volatile, and there have been lengthy multi-year periods where inflation has been less than 2%. But even if we assume a normal inflation rate will be only 3% per year, investors can reduce their risk of losing significant purchasing power and increase their expected return by about 1%, by moving from treasuries (and CDs and savings accounts) into TIPS. The combination of lower risk and higher return is a rare opportunity in finance. We’re at a loss to understand why investors (especially those with inflation fears) would hold treasuries, CDs, or excess cash when they could buy TIPS.

This is a guest post from Kerrisdale Capital >

