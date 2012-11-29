This Startup For mums Built A Business For Six Years Before Raising $1.2 Million

Jacqui Boland

Parents don’t always have the easiest time finding things to do with their kids.That’s where Red Tricycle comes in. It just raised a $1.5 million round led by Maveron with participation from 500 Startups, Richmond Park Partners, Zulily, Paul Bucheit, Bob Pittman, and Jason Calacanis.



Red Tricycle helps parents find things to see, eat, do, and buy with their kids. Parents can sign up to receive Red Tricycle’s email newsletter or simply visit its website to find relevant activities.

Red Tricycle formed in 2006, but bootstrapped for a few years while it figured out how to scale the business.

What took so long?

Red Tricyle founder Jacqui Boland tells Business Insider she wasn’t initially sure if there was a opportunity to scale given the emergence of social media, and the increasing number of companies entering the market, like DailyCandy and UrbanBaby.

“In 2010, we decided we understood the business well enough, and saw a market opportunity, as Daily Candy was cutting back on kids content after Comcast’s acquisition and UrbanBaby was struggling after [the] CNET/CBS acquisition, but users and advertisers were still interested in local parenting news and connecting with mums on a local level,” Boland says.

Now, Boland is going after the $2.1 trillion mum market. The company started with about 18,000 subscribers in its launch city of Seattle and has grown to more than 300,000 subscribers across six cities.

Red Tricycle has also partnered with Zulily in a co-marketing deal to fuel geographical expansion.

“We’re working closely with Zulily on a plan for content integration and distribution that will launch in the coming months,” Boland says.

