Here's Why The Weak Census Hiring Is Bad News And A Big Deal

Census hiring was expected to add over 100K to payrolls this month.



It didn’t.

Instead it only added about 40k. Some are treating this as a good news, saying: well, the top line wasn’t great, but since it was all private sector hiring, the report was not that bad.

Maybe.

But here’s the problem: the reason Census hiring has been slow is because the Census can’t find enough skilled workers.

And remember, “skilled workers” is subjective, because we’re talking Census Jobs here (i.e. not rocket science).

If you want to look at the real structural problems of the economy, then think about that: The census can’t hire because workers don’t have the skills.

That’s a problem.

