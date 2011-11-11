The Russian Plan To Monitor The Internet Is Weird, Scary

Photo: flickr user: Contando Estrelas

The Russian Federal Service for Telecoms Supervision, Roskomnadzor, recently announced that the country will be launching an Internet Content Monitoring System in December.The systems remit is wide in scope and ability. GlobalVoices writes:



The number and the nature of goals that the search robot should achieve are surprising. It goes ways beyond incitement of national hatred or appeals to violence. In includes not only terrorism, appeals to actions that threaten constitutional order, materials that disclose classified security information, propaganda of drugs and pornography, but also false information about federal and regional officials, as well as content that threatens the freedom and secrecy of choice during elections.

That’s an impressive, and somewhat scary.

What’s more, the system was only announced in April, and is reported to be only costing $500,000.

This has led some Russians to wonder, not unfairly, if the Roskomnadzor is being completely honest with them.

Indeed, Russian sources are beginning to wonder if not only is the monitoring going to be more widespread than announced, it may already be running.

Glynn Moody at Techdirt has a thorough explanation of why Russians are worried >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.