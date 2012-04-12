Here's Why The Russian Billionaire Owner Of The Nets Won't Buy A Home In Brooklyn

Photo: Getty / Mike Stobe

Mikhail Prokhorov, the Russian billionaire who owns the soon-to-be Brooklyn Nets, was in Brooklyn on Tuesday touring the new facilities, but he wasn’t looking for a home for himself in the surrounding posh neighborhoods.Prokhorov in fact said he would not be buying a new place in Brooklyn for when he’s in town for Nets home games, according to The Brooklyn Paper. Buy why not?



“Rich Russians are driving up the prices, so it’s not the best time to buy.”

We’re guessing Prokhorov will check out pads near Central Park, maybe in the esteemed 15 Central Park West, among those of his billionaire status.

