Here's Why The Real World Cup Winner Is China

What country really profits from the World Cup?



Host countries often come away with debt and dozens of useless facilities, like Greece in 2004. Expensive soccer programs that lose, like ours, may consider the money wasted. And only one team — Spain, German, Uruguay or Netherlands — can win it all.

But someone has to make the soccer balls, stadium supplies, annoying plastic horns, merchandise and memorabilia. Not surprisingly, most of this junk was made in China, according a Chinese article translated on ChinaSMACK.

