Here's Why The Real World Cup Winner Is China

worldcupchina

What country really profits from the World Cup?

Host countries often come away with debt and dozens of useless facilities, like Greece in 2004. Expensive soccer programs that lose, like ours, may consider the money wasted. And only one team — Spain, German, Uruguay or Netherlands — can win it all.

But someone has to make the soccer balls, stadium supplies, annoying plastic horns, merchandise and memorabilia. Not surprisingly, most of this junk was made in China, according a Chinese article translated on ChinaSMACK.

The Jabulani is made at Jianxi Jiujiang Si Mao Bo Company -- where workers are paid ($300) per month

Vuvuzelas are assembled at toy factories around China

Workers earn one American penny per horn

90% of vuvuzelas come from the Yiwu city small commodities market

...shipped to South Africa and sold by a local company

The World Cup's official condom is manufactured at a Guangxi Guilin latex factory

'Zakumi' is made at factories in Guangdong and Jiangsu

Larger Chinese companies are advertising at the games

World Cup scarves come from Mo Shang Hua Limited in Zheijiang province

World Cup wigs come from Tian Cheng Handicraft in Yiwu city

Chinese companies provided 50,000 plastic seats for World Cup stadiums

Stadium air conditioning was built by China's Gree Electric

Even North Korea's fans were PAID ACTORS from China

