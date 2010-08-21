Here's Why The Oil Spill Will Bring Job Growth To The Gulf

It’s not an idea you’ll hear in America, but the Brits at FT Energy Source give a nice discussion of how the oil spill will bring job growth to the Gulf.



Short-term it was hell for the region, killing jobs in fishing and energy.

But long-term you have to figure all forms of drilling will return. The world is running out of oil and there’s no way any known reserves get left in the ground.

And when it returns it will bring a surging demand for regulation, training, and technology. In other words, JOBS.

Energy Source sees this trend in a deluged offshore analytics company:

Carol Piovesan is chief executive of APO Offshore: “Not a day has passed since the spill started that someone doesn’t ask if my company could have made an impact prior to the event.”

A company that tests rig equipment:

The failing of BP’s blowout preventer in the disaster has presented an opportunity for C. Mark Franklin, founder of Innovative Pressure Testing, which has developed equipment to validate blowout preventer tests.

And even Halliburton:

Dave Lesar, Halliburton’s chief executive, said the service sector generally can play a valuable role in developing “new technological innovations and best practices”.

Just one more reason the oil spill was overblown and the Gulf Coast is doing just fine.

