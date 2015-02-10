Here's why the ocean off the NSW coast is so warm right now

Getty/Cameron Spencer

A warm water current has swept through off the NSW coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s sea temperature guide shows the water ranges from 24 degrees between Narooma on the south cost to above 26 degrees between Port Macquarie and Ballina in the state’s north.

A dramatic jump in sea temperature of 2-3 degrees at Batemans Bay and Eden has also been recorded.

BOM spokesperson Dr Gary Brassington told Business Insider the main reason for the balmy water “is that there’s a big warm eddy off the continental shelf and that’s driving the warm currents south”.

He said it happens periodically – about twice a year – and can persist for weeks or even months, although Brassington said this one should hang around for about one more week.

“This one’s occurring near to summer so the warmest water is coming down from Queensland,” Brassington said.

He said the warmer waters are good for fishing because they often fuel heightened biological activity.

“Phytoplankton emit light when active and when in large numbers can be detected by satellites,” Brassington said.

This photo shows phytoplankton blooms, which fish feed on, that have been swept south.

