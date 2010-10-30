Here's Why The NFL Lockout Is Keeping The Cowboys Coach's Job Safe

Photo: Zimbio.com

The Dallas Cowboys entered the season favoured to reach the Super Bowl, yet seven weeks into the season the ‘Boys stand at 1-5. Collectively, the team has a ton of talent, but it hasn’t lived up to it.So why has team owner Jerry Jones repeatedly said he will not fire his coach midseason?



Perhaps the potential of a lockout has something to do with it.

If the team fires head coach Wade Phillips and hires his replacement, they’ll have two coaches to pay next season, USA Today notes. (Phillips is under contract through 2011). It would be a bit excessive to pay two coaches lacking players to coach.

