Here's Why The NFL Is Still Using Replacement Refs

The NFL seemed to score a victory over the locked out officials after week one when most agreed that the replacements weren’t that bad. And that may have helped solidify the NFL’s stance to continue the lock out.But that may have just been a result of expectations that were absurdly low. Because in week two, all hell broke loose. And a large part of that may have been because the players are learning how to take advantage the replacements.



But will the NFL cave? Not likely, as there are still several major issues to work out.

On the next few pages we will break down those issues and where each side stands…

