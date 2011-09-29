The New Kindles Are So Cheap Because They Come Loaded With Ads

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon was less than clear about this during the event, but each of the Kindle price points given during Bezos’s presentation are for devices that come with “special offer” ads, reports Peter Kafka.It certainly bears mentioning that previous models of ad-subsidized Kindles have literally been Amazon’s best selling product.



If you want a device without ads, then you can expect to pay $110 for the base model, $140 for the Kindle Touch, and $190 for the Kindle Touch 3G.

